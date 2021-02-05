Mitsui Fudosan 9-month Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (MTSFY.PK) reported profit to owners of parent of 98.9 billion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, a decline of 3.3 percent from prior year. Earnings per share was 102.45 yen compared to 104.59 yen.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, revenue from operations was 1.47 trillion yen, an increase of 13.3 percent from last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, the company projects: earnings per share of 124.72 yen; and revenue from operations of 1.95 trillion yen.

