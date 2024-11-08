News & Insights

Mitsui DM Sugar Sees Sales Surge but Profits Dip

November 08, 2024 — 02:45 am EST

Mitsui DM Sugar Holdings Co.Ltd (JP:2109) has released an update.

Mitsui DM Sugar Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a 4.6% increase in net sales for the first half of fiscal year 2024, reaching 88,071 million yen, with operating income surging by 421.5% to 6,496 million yen. Despite the rise in sales and operating income, profit attributable to owners of the parent declined by 9.8% to 5,474 million yen, and earnings per share dropped from 187.99 yen to 169.64 yen. The company has also revised its full-year business forecasts, projecting a 5.4% rise in net sales and a 17.1% drop in profit attributable to owners of the parent.

