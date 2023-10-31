Mitsui & Co. Ltd - ADR (MITSY) Price Target Increased by 5.35% to 738.02

The average one-year price target for Mitsui & Co. Ltd - ADR (OTC:MITSY) has been revised to 738.02 / share. This is an increase of 5.35% from the prior estimate of 700.57 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 723.86 to a high of 764.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.34% from the latest reported closing price of 721.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsui & Co. Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITSY is 0.21%, an increase of 210.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 35K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 13.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITSY by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITSY by 16.72% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITSY by 19.98% over the last quarter.

MLNIX - Global Concentrated Portfolio Class I holds 2K shares.

DFALX - Large Cap International Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITSY by 18.78% over the last quarter.

