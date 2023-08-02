Mitsui & Co. Ltd - ADR (MITSY) Price Target Increased by 24.42% to 802.87

The average one-year price target for Mitsui & Co. Ltd - ADR (OTC:MITSY) has been revised to 802.87 / share. This is an increase of 24.42% from the prior estimate of 645.27 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 789.85 to a high of 832.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.27% from the latest reported closing price of 762.65 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsui & Co. Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITSY is 0.07%, an increase of 4.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 35K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITSY by 3.94% over the last quarter.
Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.
PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.
DFALX - Large Cap International Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Yousif Capital Management holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITSY by 2.87% over the last quarter.
