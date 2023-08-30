Mitsui & Co. Ltd - ADR (MITSY) Price Target Decreased by 5.23% to 760.87

The average one-year price target for Mitsui & Co. Ltd - ADR (OTC:MITSY) has been revised to 760.87 / share. This is an decrease of 5.23% from the prior estimate of 802.87 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 747.64 to a high of 788.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.84% from the latest reported closing price of 732.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsui & Co. Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITSY is 0.20%, an increase of 226.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.82% to 37K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITSY by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MLNIX - Global Concentrated Portfolio Class I holds 2K shares.

DFALX - Large Cap International Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

