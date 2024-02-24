Mitsui & Co., - Depositary Receipt () (MITSY) Price Target Increased by 7.37% to 884.96

The average one-year price target for Mitsui & Co., - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:MITSY) has been revised to 884.96 / share. This is an increase of 7.37% from the prior estimate of 824.18 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 870.68 to a high of 920.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.87% from the latest reported closing price of 868.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsui & Co., - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITSY is 0.40%, an increase of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 382,639.20% to 134,533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,109K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,822K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITSY by 4.88% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,892K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,742K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITSY by 1.40% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 9,488K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,911K shares, representing a decrease of 14.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITSY by 15.73% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 8,724K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,928K shares, representing a decrease of 59.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITSY by 33.86% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,366K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,134K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITSY by 5.29% over the last quarter.

