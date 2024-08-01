Mitsui & Co Q1 Results Climb; Confirms FY Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK), a Japanese trading and investment company, reported Thursday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent grew 9.2 percent to 276.11 billion Japanese yen from last year's 252.85 billion yen.

Earnings per share were 92.37 yen, up from 83.17 yen last year.

Profit before income taxes grew 11.5 percent to 347.69 billion yen from prior year's 311.81 billion yen.

Revenue climbed 21.9 percent to 3.84 trillion yen from 3.15 trillion yen last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company continues to expect profit attributable of 900 billion yen or 304.28 yen per share.

In Tokyo, Mitsui & Co shares closed Thursday's trading at 3,399 yen, down 3.71 percent.

