Mitsui & Co. Q1 Profit Declines

August 01, 2025 — 01:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mitsui & Co., Ltd. reported that its first quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent declined to 191.65 billion yen from 276.11 billion yen, prior year. Earnings per share was 66.63 yen compared to 92.37 yen. Revenue declined to 3.30 trillion yen from 3.84 trillion yen, previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects: profit attributable to owners of the parent of 770.0 billion yen, and basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent of 267.87 yen.

