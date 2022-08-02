Mitsui & Co Q1 Profit Climbs, Backs FY23 View; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK), a Japanese diversified corporation, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent surged to 275 billion yen from 191.26 billion yen in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 172.37 yen, compared to 115.68 yen a year ago.

Revenue was 3.72 trillion yen, higher than 2.66 trillion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead for the year ending March 31, 2023, the company continues to expect attributable profit of 800 billion yen or basic earnings per share of 503.79 yen.

In May, the company was projecting full-year basic earnings per share of 499.71 yen.

In Japan, Mitsui shares were trading at 2,908 yen, down 3.8 percent.

