Is Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?

The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Conglomerates sector should help us answer this question.

Mitsui & Co. is a member of our Conglomerates group, which includes 19 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mitsui & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MITSY's full-year earnings has moved 14.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that MITSY has returned about 19.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Conglomerates group have gained about 7.4% on average. As we can see, Mitsui & Co. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY). The stock is up 29.5% year-to-date.

For Sumitomo Corp., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mitsui & Co. belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.4% so far this year, meaning that MITSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Sumitomo Corp. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.