Is Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) Outperforming Other Conglomerates Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Mitsui & Co. (MITSY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Mitsui & Co. is a member of our Conglomerates group, which includes 19 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mitsui & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MITSY's full-year earnings has moved 12.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MITSY has moved about 29.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Conglomerates companies have returned an average of 6.5%. This means that Mitsui & Co. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Conglomerates sector, Swire Pacific (SWRAY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 41%.

In Swire Pacific's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Mitsui & Co. is a member of the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.5% so far this year, so MITSY is performing better in this area. Swire Pacific is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Conglomerates stocks should continue to track Mitsui & Co. and Swire Pacific. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.