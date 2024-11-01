News & Insights

Mitsui & Co HY Profit Down; Lifts FY Profit Outlook

November 01, 2024 — 02:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK), a diversified business company, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six-month period ended September 30, 2024 was 411.8 billion yen, a decrease of 44.5 billion yen from the previous period. Earning per share were 138.50 yen down from 150.62 yen in the prior year.

But revenue for the period was 7.33 trillion yen, an increase of 954.4 billion yen from 6.38 trillion yen for the corresponding six-month period of the previous year The increase was mainly in the Energy and Chemicals segments.

Looking ahead for year ending March 31, 2025, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 920.00 billion yen or 313.44 per basic share, compared to the initial outlook of 900.00 billion yen.

