Mitsui & Co FY Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Mitsui & Co Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) reported profit attributable to owners of parent of 914.7 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2022 compared to 335.5 billion yen, last year. Earnings per share was 561.38 yen compared to 199.18 yen.

Fiscal year revenue increased to 11.76 trillion yen from 8.01 trillion yen, previous year. The company said the increase was mainly in the Energy Segment, the Chemicals Segment, and the Mineral & Metal Resources Segment.

For the year ending March 31, 2023, the company expects: basic earnings per share of 499.71 yen.

