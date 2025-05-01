Mitsui & Co. FY Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Sees Weak Profit Next Year; Plans Dividend; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Japanese trading and investment major Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) reported Thursday weak profit in its fiscal year ended March 31, despite growth in revenues. Further, the company warned on lower profit for the current year. The company also plans higher dividend.

In Japan, Mitsui & Co. shares were trading at 2,781.50 yen, down 4.02%.

For the full year, profit attributable to owners of the parent was 900.34 billion yen, a decrease from the previous year's 1.06 trillion yen. Earning per share were 306.47 yen, lower than 352.57 yen in the prior year.

Revenue for the period, however, grew to 14.66 trillion yen from last year's 13.32 trillion yen.

Looking ahead for year ending March 31, 2026, Mitsui expects profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 770 billion yen or 267.90 per basic share.

The outlook reflects significant expected profit decline in Mineral & Metal Resources, Iron ore and metallurgical coal prices, and Energy segments.

Regarding dividend, the company said the post-share split full-year dividend for the year ended March 31, 2025 is planned to be 100 yen per share, which is a pre-share split increase of 30 yen from the previous year.

The full-year dividend for the year ending March 31, 2026 is planned to be 115 yen per share, comprising interim dividend of 55 yen and year-end dividend of 60 yen. This is an increase of 15 yen from the previous year.

