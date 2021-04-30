Mitsui & Co FY Profit Down On Weak Revenues; Sees Higher Profit Next Year; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Mitsui & Co Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 profit attributable to owners of parent declined 14.3 percent to 335.46 billion yen from 391.51 billion yen in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 199.18 yen, compared to 225.98 yen a year ago.

For the year, revenue was 8.01 trillion yen, down 5.6 percent from 8.48 trillion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead for the year ending March 31, 2022, the company projects attributable profit of 460 billion yen or 277.49 yen per share.

In Japan, Mitsui shares were trading at 2,303.50 yen, up 2.86 percent.

