News & Insights

Markets

Mitsui & Co. To Buy 40% Stake In Rhodes Ridge JV From Rio Tinto's Partner

February 18, 2025 — 10:34 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto announced that Mitsui & Co. agreed to acquire a 40% interest in the Rhodes Ridge Joint Venture from Rio Tinto's partners.

Mitsui & Co. has agreed to acquire all of VOC Group Limited's 25% interest in the joint venture.

Separately, Mitsui & Co. has entered into a heads of agreement to acquire a further 15% interest in the RRJV from AMB Holdings Pty Ltd.

Mitsui & Co. and Rio Tinto are long-standing partners at the Robe River Joint Venture.

Rio Tinto's 50% interest in the the Rhodes Ridge Joint Venture and the terms of the joint venture arrangements are unchanged.

Under the heads of agreement, AMB Holdings Pty Ltd would retain a 10% stake in the the Rhodes Ridge Joint Venture.

A pre-feasibility study aimed at advancing the development of Rhodes Ridge is anticipated to be finalized this year, followed by a feasibility study. The project will utilize Rio Tinto's rail, port, and power infrastructure.

First ore from Rhodes Ridge is expected by 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.