News & Insights

Stocks

Mitsui & Co. Advances Share Buyback Strategy

October 31, 2024 — 07:53 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mitsui & Co (JP:8031) has released an update.

Mitsui & Co. has made significant progress in its share repurchase program, acquiring nearly 15 million shares in October 2024 at a cost exceeding 48 billion yen. Since May, the company has repurchased over 73 million shares as part of its strategy to buy back up to 180 million shares by February 2025.

For further insights into JP:8031 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MITSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.