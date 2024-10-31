Mitsui & Co. Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Mitsui & Co (JP:8031) has released an update.

Mitsui & Co. has made significant progress in its share repurchase program, acquiring nearly 15 million shares in October 2024 at a cost exceeding 48 billion yen. Since May, the company has repurchased over 73 million shares as part of its strategy to buy back up to 180 million shares by February 2025.

