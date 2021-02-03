Mitsui & Co 9-month Net Income Falls - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mitsui & Co Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) reported that its nine month profit to owners of parent declined to 198.9 billion yen from 335.1 billion yen, prior year. Earnings per share was 117.95 yen compared to 192.82 yen.

For the nine month period, revenue was 4.70 trillion yen compared to 5.19 trillion yen, a year ago.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, the company now projects: profit to owners of parent of 270.0 billion yen; and basic earnings per share of 160.31 yen.

