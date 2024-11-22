Mitsui Chemicals Unveils Share Buyback Plan

Mitsui Chemicals (JP:4183) has released an update.
Mitsui Chemicals has announced a share buyback plan, intending to repurchase up to 2,791,700 shares at a maximum total value of JPY 10 billion through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction trading system. The transaction is set for November 25, 2024, aligning with the company’s strategic financial management efforts to enhance shareholder value.
