Mitsui Chemicals Unveils Share Buyback Plan

Mitsui Chemicals has announced a share buyback plan, intending to repurchase up to 2,791,700 shares at a maximum total value of JPY 10 billion through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction trading system. The transaction is set for November 25, 2024, aligning with the company’s strategic financial management efforts to enhance shareholder value.

