Mitsui Chemicals Unveils Share Buyback Plan

November 22, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

Mitsui Chemicals (JP:4183) has released an update.

Mitsui Chemicals has announced a share buyback plan, intending to repurchase up to 2,791,700 shares at a maximum total value of JPY 10 billion through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction trading system. The transaction is set for November 25, 2024, aligning with the company’s strategic financial management efforts to enhance shareholder value.

