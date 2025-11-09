Mitsui Chemicals (MITUF) Price Target Decreased by 10.08% to 27.96

The average one-year price target for Mitsui Chemicals (OTCPK:MITUF) has been revised to $27.96 / share. This is a decrease of 10.08% from the prior estimate of $31.09 dated May 1, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.85 to a high of $37.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.50% from the latest reported closing price of $28.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsui Chemicals. This is an decrease of 81 owner(s) or 42.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITUF is 0.10%, an increase of 59.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.07% to 13,391K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,538K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,548K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITUF by 5.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,583K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITUF by 9.79% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,165K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,133K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITUF by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 797K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 812K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITUF by 6.65% over the last quarter.

DFIV - Dimensional International Value ETF holds 678K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares , representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITUF by 5.73% over the last quarter.

