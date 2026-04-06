Mitsui Chemicals Form Partnership JRSI To Distribute Jarocol Hair Dyes In Japan

(RTTNews) - Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (4183.T), said its wholly owned subsidiary, Mitsui Fine Chemicals Inc., has entered into a strategic partnership with James Robinson Speciality Ingredients (JRSI) to expand the Jarocol hair dye range in Japan.

Under the agreement, Mitsui Fine Chemicals will serve as the exclusive distributor of Jarocol dyes in the Japanese market.

The companies said the collaboration combines JRSI's dye technology expertise with Mitsui Fine Chemicals' local market knowledge and customer relationships to support the development of next-generation hair colour products in Japan.

President and Chief Executive Officer Hisayoshi Tanaka said the partnership is expected to enhance product quality and safety while supporting the growth of Mitsui Fine Chemicals' hair care business in Japan.

Mitsui Chemicals is currently trading 2.10% higher at JPY 1,920.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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