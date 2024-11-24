News & Insights

Mitsui Chemicals Embarks on Share Buyback Initiative

November 24, 2024 — 09:22 pm EST

Mitsui Chemicals (JP:4183) has released an update.

Mitsui Chemicals has successfully repurchased 2,187,500 of its own shares, valued at approximately JPY 7.8 billion, through the ToSTNeT-3 trading system. This move is part of a broader initiative to buy back up to 3.2 million shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

