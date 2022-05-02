Mitsui books Y20.9 bln loss from Russian LNG business

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd 8031.T said on Monday it has booked a 20.9 billion yen ($160 million) loss in the January-March quarter from its liquefied natural gas (LNG) business in Russia amid the deepening Ukraine crisis.

After reassessing its LNG projects to reflect a downgrade of the Russian government's credit rating, fair value of Mitsui's investment in Sakhalin-2 and Arctic-2 LNG projects decreased by 80.6 billion yen, the Japanese company said.

($1 = 130.3000 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

