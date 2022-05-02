Mitsui books Y20.9 bln loss from Russian LNG business

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd said on Monday it has booked a 20.9 billion yen ($160 million) loss in the January-March quarter from its liquefied natural gas (LNG) business in Russia amid the deepening Ukraine crisis.

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd 8031.T said on Monday it has booked a 20.9 billion yen ($160 million) loss in the January-March quarter from its liquefied natural gas (LNG) business in Russia amid the deepening Ukraine crisis.

After reassessing its LNG projects to reflect a downgrade of the Russian government's credit rating, fair value of Mitsui's investment in Sakhalin-2 and Arctic-2 LNG projects decreased by 80.6 billion yen, the Japanese company said.

($1 = 130.3000 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More