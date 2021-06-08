Mitsui-backed Brazilian metropolitan rail co Supervia files for bankruptcy protection

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian metropolitan rail company Supervia filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, the company said, as traffic was sharply hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, controlled by a Japanese group that includes a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co 8031.T and West Japan Railway Co 9021.T, will restructure 1.2 billion reais ($237.4 million) in debt.

Before the pandemic, Supervia, which operates in Rio de Janeiro metropolitan area, had around 600,000 passengers a day but now the number has dropped to 300,000.

The company said in a statemen it will try to revise terms of the contract with the government.

($1 = 5.0540 reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro, Writing by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

