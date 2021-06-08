US Markets

Mitsui-backed Brazilian metropolitan rail co Supervia files for bankruptcy protection

Rodrigo Viga Gaier Reuters
Brazilian metropolitan rail company Supervia filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, the company said, as traffic was sharply hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, controlled by a Japanese group that includes a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co 8031.T and West Japan Railway Co 9021.T, will restructure 1.2 billion reais ($237.4 million) in debt.

Before the pandemic, Supervia, which operates in Rio de Janeiro metropolitan area, had around 600,000 passengers a day but now the number has dropped to 300,000.

The company said in a statemen it will try to revise terms of the contract with the government.

($1 = 5.0540 reais)

