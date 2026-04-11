Mitsubishi (WBAG:MITT) Price Target Increased by 30.50% to 27.64

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi (WBAG:MITT) has been revised to € 27,64 / share. This is an increase of 30.50% from the prior estimate of € 21,18 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 17,84 to a high of € 39,58 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.35% from the latest reported closing price of € 28,60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi. This is an decrease of 300 owner(s) or 98.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITT is 0.10%, an increase of 71.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.75% to 827K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 792K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares , representing a decrease of 51.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 574.14% over the last quarter.

Principal Street Partners holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wall Street Access Asset Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 93.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 1,296.74% over the last quarter.

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