Mitsubishi (WBAG:MITT) Price Target Decreased by 99.61% to 20.21

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi (WBAG:MITT) has been revised to € 20,21 / share. This is a decrease of 99.61% from the prior estimate of € 5.217,22 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 14,10 to a high of € 27,07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.75% from the latest reported closing price of € 16,73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITT is 0.36%, an increase of 4.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 341,320K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,884K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,794K shares , representing a decrease of 12.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 14.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 29,182K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,683K shares , representing a decrease of 12.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 10.77% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 22,268K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,906K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 0.21% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 16,974K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,505K shares , representing a decrease of 14.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 14.63% over the last quarter.

BBJP - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF holds 11,790K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,700K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 0.03% over the last quarter.

