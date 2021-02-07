US Markets
Mitsubishi unit Eneco to supply wind power to Amazon.com in Europe -Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Japan's Mitsubishi Corp will enter an agreement to provide Amazon.com Inc's facilities in Europe with renewable energy through its Dutch unit Eneco, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) -

An offshore wind farm to be built by Eneco and due to come online in 2023 will supply 130,000 kilowatts per year to multiple Amazon facilities, including its European data centre, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

