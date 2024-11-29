Mitsubishi UFJ’s Strategic Stake in Perenti Limited

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has become a substantial holder in Perenti Limited, acquiring a significant voting power of 5.02% through fully paid ordinary shares. This strategic move highlights Mitsubishi’s growing influence in the financial markets, particularly through its interests linked with Morgan Stanley and First Sentier Investors. Investors should watch closely as this development could signal potential shifts in market dynamics for Perenti Limited.

