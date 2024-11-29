News & Insights

Stocks

Mitsubishi UFJ’s Strategic Stake in Perenti Limited

November 29, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has become a substantial holder in Perenti Limited, acquiring a significant voting power of 5.02% through fully paid ordinary shares. This strategic move highlights Mitsubishi’s growing influence in the financial markets, particularly through its interests linked with Morgan Stanley and First Sentier Investors. Investors should watch closely as this development could signal potential shifts in market dynamics for Perenti Limited.

For further insights into AU:PRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUSDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.