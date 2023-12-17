Mitsubishi UFJ unit to buy Australia's Link Administration for $802.7 million

Adds quote from Mitsubishi, details in paragraphs 4-5

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration LNK.AX said on Monday a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T has agreed to buy the company for an equity value of A$1.2 billion ($802.7 million).

Under the deal, Link Administration shareholders will receive A$2.10 in cash, in addition to a dividend of A$0.16 per share, expected to be paid by the company, resulting in a total of A$2.26 per share, implying an enterprise value of A$2.1 billion ($1.41 billion)

The Japanese banking company had a 6.4% stake in the share registry firm as of Nov. 27.

"This acquisition of global pension and stock administration functions will enable MUFG to further accelerate its global business expansion via access to Australian funds and global corporate clients," Mitsubishi said in a statement.

The share purchase, which is expected to take place from June 2024 onwards, is subject to shareholder approvals as well as court and regulatory authorities.

The Link board said it recommends that Link shareholders vote in favour of the scheme in the absence of a superior proposal.

($1 = 1.4950 Australian dollars)

