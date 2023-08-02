Mitsubishi UFJ to invest $937 mln in U.S. Bancorp

News & Insights

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) 8306.T said on Thursday it would invest $936.7 million in U.S. Bancorp USB.N to raise its stake in the U.S. bank to 4.4%.

U.S. Bancorp will issue 24 million common shares at $39.00 each to MUFG and use the proceeds to satisfy a portion of its previously announced repayment obligation to MUFG.

The payment is in connection with MUFG's $8 billion sale of its U.S. retail banking unit MUFG Union Bank to U.S. Bancorp last year.

In the deal, U.S. Bancorp received $3.5 billion in additional cash held by MUFG Union Bank which the U.S. bank is required to repay.

MUFG also said it has agreed with a bank subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp on U.S. dollar liquidity support to strengthen its sustainable non-Japanese yen funding capacity.

