TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) 8306.T said on Thursday it would invest $936.7 million in U.S. Bancorp USB.N to raise its stake in the U.S. bank to 4.4%.

