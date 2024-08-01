Mitsubishi UFJ Q1 Profit Slips

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi UFJ (MTU) Thursday announced a decline in first quarter profit attributable to owners.

The quarterly profit attributable for the Japanese bank holding and financial services company was 555.8 billion yen, down from 558.3 billion yen a year ago. On an adjusted basis, profits were 535.0 million yen. Net operating profit was 678.1 billion yen, recording an increase of 34 percent from 556.6 million yen.

Net interest income climbed to 823.1 billion yen, from 584.1 billion yen last year. Trust fees, net fees and commissions climbed to 483.1 billion yen, from 401.4 billion yen a year ago. Looking ahead to the full year, the company expects 1.500 trillion yen, up from 1.490.7 trillion last year.

Net operating profit is projected to be 1.950 billion yen.

