Mitsubishi UFJ No Longer Substantial Holder in IDP Education

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in IDP Education Ltd., as detailed in a recent Form 605 filing, which documents a series of securities transactions including sales, purchases, and returns of shares. The significant activity occurred on May 20, 2024, with various changes in voting securities that have affected the company’s stock profile. This shift in substantial holding could impact IDP Education’s market performance and shareholder composition.

