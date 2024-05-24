News & Insights

Stocks

Mitsubishi UFJ No Longer Substantial Holder in IDP Education

May 24, 2024 — 01:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IDP Education Ltd. (AU:IEL) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in IDP Education Ltd., as detailed in a recent Form 605 filing, which documents a series of securities transactions including sales, purchases, and returns of shares. The significant activity occurred on May 20, 2024, with various changes in voting securities that have affected the company’s stock profile. This shift in substantial holding could impact IDP Education’s market performance and shareholder composition.

For further insights into AU:IEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.