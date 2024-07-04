Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) Talks for HDBF Stake Hit a Road Block

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. MUFG is facing trouble coming to an agreement with HDFC Bank HDB over a 20% stake in its consumer lending unit – HDB Financial Services (HDBF). The news is reported by Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

As per the source, the negotiations for a minority stake in the HDFC’s consumer lending unit have stalled. This is because of the discrepancy in the degree of influence that MUFG will have over the Indian lender’s strategy.

Although MUFG remains keen on buying a stake in HDB Financial Services, the discussion may suffer further delays or fall apart. Insiders privy to the matter stated that HDFC Bank could seek an initial public offering (IPO) of the consumer lending unit as an alternative.

No final decision has been taken and negotiations could resume if MUFG is given a strong influence on HDBF's business plan. Moreover, people familiar with the matter stated that there is a possibility of MUFG offering HDBF more favorable terms to finalize the agreement.

MUFG has been aiming to expand its foothold in India, where HDBF provides personal, gold, and auto loans.

Of late, India is generating a lot of interest among global financial firms. Many major, well-known global names are planning to expand their operations in the country.

JPMorgan JPM and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK are considering to enter India’s asset management industry. According to people with knowledge of the matter, JPM and BK already have strategies ready on how they will operate in India. JPM and BNY Mellon plan to begin operations in India in the next 12-18 months. However, the timelines for approaching SEBI to seek licenses to operate in the country’s asset management industry are not yet known.

With weak growth in the home market, many Japanese lenders, including MUFG, have been looking for partnerships across Asia to generate revenue while expanding their investment banking capabilities. In 2023, Mitsubishi UFJ, through MUFG Bank and PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk, acquired 80.6% shares in PT Mandala Multifinance Tbk. With this, the company expanded its auto loan business in Indonesia. In 2022, the company bought 100% and 80% stakes in Home Credit B.V.’s units, HC Consumer Finance Philippines, Inc. (HC Philippines) and PT Home Credit Indonesia (HC Indonesia), respectively. These strategic expansion efforts are expected to continue to support the company’s financials in the long run.

In the past six months, shares of MUFG have appreciated 26.1% on the NYSE compared with the industry’s 10% growth.

