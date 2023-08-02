Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) Earnings Rise Y/Y in Q1 Fiscal 2023

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG reported profits attributable to owners of the parent for first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jun 30) of ¥558.3 billion ($3.91 billion), up significantly year over year.

Increased gross profits, a rise in net fees and commissions and net trading profits acted as tailwinds. Also, a rise in loan and deposit balances were positives. On the flip side, a decline in net interest income (NII) was a dampener.

Gross Profits Rise, G&A Expenses Decline

Gross profits (before credit costs for trust accounts) for the quarter under review were ¥1.24 trillion ($8.69 billion), up 10.4% year over year. The upsurge was mainly on higher net fees and commissions as well as net trading profits.

Results reflect a 59.2% decline in NII, which was ¥584.1 billion ($4.09 billion). Nonetheless, trust fees, along with net fees and commissions, totaled ¥401.4 billion ($2.81 billion), up 8.8%. Net trading profits (including net other operating profits) were ¥255.6 billion ($1.79 billion) against a loss of ¥231.2 billion in the prior year.

Mitsubishi UFJ’s total credit costs at the period end were ¥41.6 billion ($290 million), down from ¥73.9 billion witnessed a year ago.

G&A expenses witnessed a year-over-year decrease from ¥699.6 billion to ¥684.6 billion ($4.79 billion).

The expense ratio was 55.1%, down from 62.1% in the prior-year period. A decrease in this ratio indicates a rise in profitability.

Balance Sheet Position Strong

As of Jun 30, 2023, Mitsubishi UFJ reported period-end loans of ¥113.33 trillion ($790 billion), up 2.6% sequentially. The rise can be primarily attributed to an increase in overseas loans.

Deposits sequentially rose to ¥216.59 trillion ($1.52 trillion) from ¥213.5 trillion, as demand for domestic individuals, and overseas and other deposits increased.

Total assets summed ¥387.45 trillion ($2.71 trillion), up marginally on a sequential basis.

Our Viewpoint

MUFG has a robust business model, a diversified product mix and solid capital ratios. However, high costs may hurt the bottom line in the near term.

Performance of Other Foreign Banks

Deutsche Bank DB reported second-quarter 2023 profits attributable to its shareholders of €763 million ($831 million), down 27% from the year-ago quarter. The Germany-based lender reported profit before tax of €1.41 billion ($1.53 billion), down 9% year over year.

Results of DB were largely driven by higher net revenues and strong capital position. However, higher provisions for credit losses and a rise in operating expenses were offsetting factors.

Barclays BCS reported second-quarter 2023 net income attributable to ordinary equity holders of £1.33 billion ($1.66 billion), up 24% from the prior-year quarter.

BCS recorded an increase in expenses and lower revenues in the reported quarter. Also, higher credit impairment charges hurt results to an extent.

