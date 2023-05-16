Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) Earnings Decline Y/Y in Fiscal 2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG reported profits attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal 2022 (ended Mar 31, 2023) of ¥1.12 trillion ($8.21 billion), down 1.3% year over year.



Increased gross profits, higher net interest income (NII), and a rise in net fees and commissions acted as tailwinds. On the flip side, a decline in loan and deposit balances was a dampener. Also, a rise in general and administrative (G&A) expenses, net trading losses, and a rise in total credit costs hurt to some extent.

Gross Profits Improve, G&A Expenses Rise

Gross profits (before credit costs for trust accounts) for the said period were ¥ 4.5 trillion ($33.13 billion), up 13.6% from the prior-year period. The upsurge was mainly driven by higher NII, and a rise in net fees and commissions.



Results reflected a 42.3% year-over-year increase in NII, which was ¥2.04 trillion ($15.03 billion). Trust fees, along with net fees and commissions, totaled ¥1.7 trillion ($12.47 billion), up 7.7%. However, for Mitsubishi UFJ, net trading loss (including net other operating losses) were ¥100 billion ($0.74 billion) against a profit of ¥345.6 billion ($2.54 billion) recorded in the prior-year period.



Mitsubishi UFJ’s total credit costs were negative ¥674.8 billion ($4.96 billion), up significantly from negative ¥331.4 billion ($2.43 billion) witnessed a year ago.



G&A expenses increased 5.9% year over year to ¥2.91 trillion ($21.4 billion).



The expense ratio was 64.5%, down from 69.3% in the prior-year period. A decrease in this ratio indicates a rise in profitability.

Balance Sheet Position Decent

As of Mar 31, Mitsubishi UFJ reported loans of ¥109.15 trillion ($802.96 billion), down 1.2% from Mar 31, 2022. Deposits declined 1% to ¥213.61 trillion ($1.57 trillion).



Total assets summed ¥386.8 trillion ($2.85 trillion), up 3.5% from Mar 31, 2022.

Capital Deployment

The company repurchased ¥450 billion ($3.31 billion) worth of shares in fiscal 2022 under its share repurchase program.

Our Viewpoint

MUFG has a robust business model, a diversified product mix and solid capital ratios. Supported by a strong liquidity position, Mitsubishi UFJ is poised for inorganic growth. However, high costs may hurt the bottom line in the near term.

Mitsubishi UFJ currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Performance of Other Banks

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ITUB posted recurring managerial results of R$8.43 billion ($1.62 billion) for first-quarter 2023, up 14.6% year over year.



The results of ITUB were supported by higher commissions and fees, and revenues. Increases in total deposits and credit portfolios reflected a strong balance sheet position. However, a rise in non-interest expenses was an offsetting factor.



UBS Group AG UBS reported first-quarter 2023 net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.03 billion, down 51.8% from the prior-year quarter.



UBS’s quarterly performance was worrisome, as there were increases in expenses. Also, lower revenues were major headwinds.

