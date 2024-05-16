Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) Closes Link Administration Buyout

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.’s MUFG subsidiary, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, completes the previously announced buyout of Link Administration Holdings Limited by acquiring all issued shares of the latter. The new name of the company will be MUFG Pension & Market Services Holdings Limited.

Link Administration Holdings is the leading Australian pension administration firm that serves around 40% (10 million accounts) of Australian private pension members. The company also offers stock administration services in Australia, the U.K. and India.



Acquiring global pension and stock administration capabilities allows MUFG to further enhance its global business expansion via access to Australian funds and corporate clients worldwide. This strengthens its global presence, fosters growth opportunities and expands its business scale.



Over the past several years, MUFG has been expanding inorganically and continues to pursue growth opportunities globally. Since 2016, the bank has completed several acquisitions to expand its footprint.

In June 2023, MUFG, through MUFG Bank and PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk, announced the acquisition of 80.6% shares in PT Mandala Multifinance Tbk. With this, it is likely to expand its auto loan business in Indonesia. In November 2022, MUFG announced plans to acquire respective 100% and 80% stakes in Home Credit B.V.’s units — HC Consumer Finance Philippines, Inc. and PT Home Credit Indonesia. With these acquisitions, the bank seeks to further expand its retail business in Asia.

MUFG collaborated with WealthNavi in February 2024, a top robo-advisor in Japan, to address customers’ diversified asset-building needs and digitalize asset management services. Moreover, in January 2024, MUFG announced efforts to enhance its asset management capabilities by optimizing investment functions in alternative investment and credit space to increase its asset under management to ¥200 trillion by the end of fiscal 2029.

Over the past six months, MUFG shares have rallied 23% on the NYSE compared with the industry’s 16.1% growth.



Expansion Efforts by Other Financial Services Firms

Earlier this month, BlackRock Inc. BLK closed the acquisition of SpiderRock Advisors, LLC. This strengthened the company’s capabilities to provide a robust platform to its clients with customized separately managed accounts (SMAs) solutions.

The deal is expected to enable BLK’s SMA solutions to meet the increased demand for personalized, tax-efficient portfolios by wealth managers. The financial impacts of the acquisition will be immaterial to 2024 earnings.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA announced the completion of the Crown Capital Securities, L.P. acquisition. The deal, announced in July 2023, expands the company’s footprint in the California market and solidifies its wealth management business.

LPLA's industry-leading platform is expected to provide Crown Capital advisors with enhanced operational support, streamlined processes, and access to cutting-edge technology and integrated advisor tools. While Crown Capital’s advisors will enjoy the benefits of LPL Financial's robust infrastructure, it will maintain its independence, continuing to serve clients with the same dedication and commitment it has exhibited throughout the years.

