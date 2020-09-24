Mitsubishi UFJ Lease says to merge with Hitachi Capital

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Lease 8593.T said on Thursday it would merge with Hitachi Capital Corp 8586.T in the spring of 2021, confirming a plan first reported earlier by Diamond magazine online.

The Diamond report prompted the Tokyo Stock Exchange to suspend trading in both companies' shares.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, Hideyuki Sano Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; editing by David Dolan)

