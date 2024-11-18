Mitsubishi UFJ Increases Stake in AUB Group

AUB Group Limited (AU:AUB) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has increased its holdings in AUB Group Limited, with a notable rise in voting power from 5.07% to 6.09%. This change underscores a growing interest in the company’s shares, hinting at potential strategic moves by Mitsubishi UFJ. Investors in the financial markets might find these developments significant as they could impact AUB Group’s future dynamics.

