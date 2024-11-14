Mitsubishi UFJ Gains Substantial Holding in Appen Ltd

Appen Ltd. (AU:APX) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has acquired a substantial holding in Appen Ltd through its subsidiary, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. This acquisition gives Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group voting power over 13,773,603 fully paid ordinary shares in Appen. Investors may find this move significant as it reflects Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s strategic interest in Appen.

For further insights into AU:APX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.