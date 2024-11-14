News & Insights

Mitsubishi UFJ Gains Substantial Holding in Appen Ltd

November 14, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

Appen Ltd. (AU:APX) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has acquired a substantial holding in Appen Ltd through its subsidiary, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. This acquisition gives Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group voting power over 13,773,603 fully paid ordinary shares in Appen. Investors may find this move significant as it reflects Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s strategic interest in Appen.

