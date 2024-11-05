News & Insights

Mitsubishi UFJ Gains Significant Stake in Perenti Limited

November 05, 2024 — 12:49 am EST

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has emerged as a substantial holder in Perenti Limited, possessing a significant 5.02% voting power through its substantial interest in various shares. This development could influence market perceptions and potentially impact shareholder dynamics, catching the eye of investors tracking ownership changes in major companies. Stock market enthusiasts might find this shift noteworthy as it highlights Mitsubishi UFJ’s strategic interests in the mining sector.

