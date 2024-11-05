Mitsubishi UFJ Gains Significant Stake in Imdex Ltd

Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has declared a substantial holding in Imdex Ltd, with a voting power in shares through its subsidiary, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. This strategic move involves a significant number of fully paid ordinary shares, highlighting MUFG’s growing influence in the company. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it reflects the financial group’s positioning in the market.

