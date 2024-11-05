News & Insights

Mitsubishi UFJ Gains Significant Stake in Imdex Ltd

November 05, 2024 — 02:48 am EST

Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has declared a substantial holding in Imdex Ltd, with a voting power in shares through its subsidiary, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. This strategic move involves a significant number of fully paid ordinary shares, highlighting MUFG’s growing influence in the company. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it reflects the financial group’s positioning in the market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

