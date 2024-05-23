News & Insights

Mitsubishi UFJ Gains Major Stake in Credit Corp

May 23, 2024

Credit Corp Group Limited (AU:CCP) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has become a substantial holder in Credit Corp Group Limited, acquiring a significant number of shares and thereby obtaining considerable voting power. The substantial interest includes over 20% voting power in Morgan Stanley and 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited, resulting in a notable impact on the company’s ownership structure. This strategic move showcases Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s expansion of influence within the financial sector.

