Mitsubishi UFJ Gains Major Stake in Credit Corp

Credit Corp Group Limited (AU:CCP) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has become a substantial holder in Credit Corp Group Limited, acquiring a significant number of shares and thereby obtaining considerable voting power. The substantial interest includes over 20% voting power in Morgan Stanley and 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited, resulting in a notable impact on the company’s ownership structure. This strategic move showcases Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s expansion of influence within the financial sector.

For further insights into AU:CCP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.