Mitsubishi UFJ Gains Influential Stake in Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has acquired a significant stake in Capricorn Metals Ltd, holding substantial voting power through various associates, including Morgan Stanley and First Sentier Investors. This move positions Mitsubishi UFJ as a key player in Capricorn Metals, with a 5.21% interest in fully paid ordinary shares. Such strategic investments highlight the ongoing influence of major financial entities in shaping the dynamics of the stock market.
