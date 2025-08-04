Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reported that its first quarter profits to owners of parent was 546.1 billion yen, down 1.8% from last year. Earnings per share was 47.45 yen compared to 47.40 yen. Ordinary income was 3.25 trillion yen, down 7.7%.

MUFG continues to project profits attributable to owners of parent of 2 trillion yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.