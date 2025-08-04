Markets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Q1 Net Income Declines

August 04, 2025 — 05:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reported that its first quarter profits to owners of parent was 546.1 billion yen, down 1.8% from last year. Earnings per share was 47.45 yen compared to 47.40 yen. Ordinary income was 3.25 trillion yen, down 7.7%.

MUFG continues to project profits attributable to owners of parent of 2 trillion yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

