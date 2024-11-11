News & Insights

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Takes Significant Stake in Imdex Ltd

November 11, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has become a substantial holder in Imdex Ltd, acquiring a 5.20% voting power through its interests in various securities. This significant stake underscores the financial giant’s influence in the company, potentially impacting Imdex’s future strategic directions.

