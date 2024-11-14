News & Insights

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to Repurchase and Cancel Stock

November 14, 2024 — 03:26 am EST

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (JP:8306) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has announced plans to repurchase and cancel a portion of its common stock to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. The repurchase will involve up to 230 million shares, with a budget of ¥300 billion, during the period from November 15, 2024, to March 31, 2025. The company aims to maintain an optimal balance between equity capital and strategic investments for growth.

