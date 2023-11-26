Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MBFJF) Price Target Increased by 13.96% to 9.63

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (OTC:MBFJF) has been revised to 9.63 / share. This is an increase of 13.96% from the prior estimate of 8.45 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.87 to a high of 12.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.67% from the latest reported closing price of 8.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBFJF is 0.73%, an increase of 16.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.09% to 1,265,150K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 155,173K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153,406K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBFJF by 23.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 91,923K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,083K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBFJF by 13.66% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 62,489K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,956K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBFJF by 21.78% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 59,057K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 44,338K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,459K shares, representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBFJF by 11.32% over the last quarter.

