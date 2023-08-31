Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MBFJF) Price Target Increased by 12.14% to 8.45

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (OTC:MBFJF) has been revised to 8.45 / share. This is an increase of 12.14% from the prior estimate of 7.54 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.88 to a high of 9.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.49% from the latest reported closing price of 7.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBFJF is 0.64%, a decrease of 2.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 1,265,671K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 153,406K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155,334K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBFJF by 15.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 91,923K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,083K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBFJF by 13.66% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 63,956K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,503K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBFJF by 15.92% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 59,057K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 38,762K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,817K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBFJF by 9.49% over the last quarter.

