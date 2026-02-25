Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MBFJF) Price Target Increased by 10.20% to 19.56

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (OTCPK:MBFJF) has been revised to $19.56 / share. This is an increase of 10.20% from the prior estimate of $17.75 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.20 to a high of $26.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 88.99% from the latest reported closing price of $10.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. This is an decrease of 116 owner(s) or 25.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBFJF is 0.90%, an increase of 0.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.73% to 1,017,476K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 161,015K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 158,672K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBFJF by 3.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 100,139K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,165K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBFJF by 9.93% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 74,802K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,347K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBFJF by 5.44% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 39,018K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,813K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBFJF by 5.70% over the last quarter.

BBJP - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF holds 35,124K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,038K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBFJF by 7.81% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.